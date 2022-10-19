Election Day is on November 8th and it's time to exercise your civic duty at local polling places throughout The Berkshires. But sometimes we don't have the time to head out and perform this important task at hand on that particular Tuesday. The alternative; Absentee balloting and early voting is offered throughout our areas where you can program the time to vote coinciding with your busy schedule.

In the city of Pittsfield, they just announced these options and here is a timetable on what you need to know. Let's start with casting an absentee ballot:

You can use this method if you're a registered voter and unable to physically cast your ballot at local polling places where this method applies if you are absent from your place of residence on Election Day, you are suffering from a physical disability that prevents a live presence at the polls or due to religious beliefs.

Voters first MUST complete an absentee ballot application that needs to be submitted by no later than 5 pm on November 1st. The deadline to vote in person takes place on November 7th as your two choices include receiving a ballot in person or by mail. This must be expedited by 12 Noon at the registrar's office located at Pittsfield City Hall. If you have any questions on these procedures, call (413) 499-9460 or drop by in person between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm Monday through Friday.

Here is the early voting schedule for the city of Pittsfield as you can cast your vote at City Hall on Allen Street:

SATURDAY and SUNDAY, October 22nd AND 23rd, also on SUNDAY, October 30th from 8 am to 12 noon

MONDAY through FRIDAY, October 24th to October 28th AND from October 31st to November 4th between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm

SATURDAY, October 29th, City hall will be open all day from 9 am to 5 pm.

BOTTOM LINE: There are important LOCAL and STATE races in the upcoming mid-term elections as your voice matters. Voting is an important aspect where YOUR voice will be heard, so take advantage of the opportunity.