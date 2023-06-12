Pittsfield Residents Urged To Attend Meeting About Wahconah Park’s Future

Wahconah Park's wooden grandstand was built in 1919 and was deemed unsafe for use by the City Of Pittsfield a couple years ago. Rather than cancel the season, makeshift aluminum bleachers were placed on the field so fans can still enjoy baseball at the historic park.

One of the only ballparks in America to face west, Wahconah Park has been home to the Pittsfield Suns (FCBL) since 2012. The Suns' owners, The Goldklang Group, has a vested interest in remaining in Pittsfield for years to come, but not without a new park or serious upgrades.

Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard Pittsfield parks man Jim McGrath on Monday's show to talk about an upcoming event that will allow residents to provide input about what they think should happen.

Shall it be a complete tear down and rebuild?

Will fixing the current grandstand be sufficient?

What to do about the flooding situation?

Shall it be a multi use complex?

Turf vs. grass?

Shall they change the direction of the field?

Information on the discussion forum McGrath was talking about on Monday morning you can find below.

The City of Pittsfield’s Wahconah Park Restoration Committee will be hosting a public meeting on Thursday, June 15 at 7:00p.m. This meeting will take place at the Berkshire Athenaeum located at 1 Wendell Avenue in the auditorium.

At this meeting, the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee and the design team that is working with the city will share an overview of the project. Attendees will also have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the future vision for an improved facility. This meeting is the first in a series of workshops that will be offered to the public.

Light refreshments will be provided.

I hope you found this post informative.