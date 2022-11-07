Pittsfield Veteran’s Day Parade Information

The city of Pittsfield’s annual Veterans’ Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The event will be held rain or shine.

For those participating, lineup will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Fenn, Pearl, and Allen streets. The group will proceed to North Street, and head south to the Veterans Memorial on South Street.

A ceremony will follow at the memorial, with opening remarks from Mayor Linda Tyer, followed by keynote speaker Robert “Bob” Waldheim, and master of ceremonies, Jim Clark, the city’s director of Veterans’ Services; officer of the day is Bobby Dassett. The event will include a reading of a proclamation from the governor honoring veterans across the Commonwealth, by Amanda Bates.

Pittsfield Community Television (PCTV) will televise the parade and ceremony on CityLink 1303 and PCTV Select available at pittsfieldtv.org. The parade and ceremony will also be available on Roku and Apple devices, and the PCTV Facebook page.

For more information, please contact Clark at 413-499-9433.