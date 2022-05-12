Police, Fire, and EMS Respond To North Adams Motorcycle Crash

A motorcycle crash in North Adams early this morning left one person with minor injuries (Thursday, 5/12). First responders were called to the scene shortly before 8:00 AM.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash...

According to a post on the North Adams 911 Facebook page, members of the North Adams Police Department, North Adams Fire Department, and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services were called to a motorcycle accident on West Main Street at Hillside Cemetery, where one individual had sustained injuries.

(Above: General area of this morning's motorcycle accident)

The motorcycle apparently lost traction...

The accident was called in at about 7:50 this morning. The motorcycle, traveling West, had apparently lost traction when it got into the sand on the side of the road.

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

(Above: Skid-marked area where the motorcycle lost traction before crashing)

The motorcycle operator's injuries were minor, and the individual declined transportation via Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services. Traffic at the scene was slowed for a brief period of time and the motorcycle was removed by a flatbed tow truck.

*The name of the motorcycle operator was not provided in the Facebook post. We will update this article if and when more information is provided to us.

*The photo's used in this article were taken by Nick Mantello, the official photographer of the North Adams Fire Department, and they were used with his permission.

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

(Above: Image used in the header photo - post first responder arrival at the scene)

