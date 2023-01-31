Poll: Sports Betting Is Now Live In Massachusetts, Will You Participate?

Since the legalization of cannabis in Massachusetts, the state saw about $27M in tax revenue in 2021.

Now, sports betting is here, and that's projected to produce even more revenue for the commonwealth.

Lawmakers estimated sports betting will generate $60 million in annual tax revenue for the state. On top of that, they projected as much as $80 million in initial licensing fees that will need to be renewed every five years. -wgbh.org

I really don't know what more Massachusetts residents can complain about regarding legal recreational activity anymore!

For now, however, you'll have to head to the casinos to place your bets, but there is more to come...

The state’s three casinos — Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville and MGM Springfield — will open their sportsbooks and begin taking bets, while the state Gaming Commission continues to work toward an anticipated March launch date for mobile-only sports betting.

So, Will You Engage?