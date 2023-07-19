Massachusetts will be getting its first taste (in state) of a popular Connecticut pizza franchise, as it has announced plans for a couple of locations within the Bay State.

The popular Connecticut pizza joint announced its plans to expand into Massachusetts on its website. This traditionally Connecticut-based pizza franchise happens to be Sally's Apizza.

Sally's Apizza has plans to open up Massachusetts locations in Woburn in 2023, and Boston Seaport in 2024. While it is currently unknown when exactly the dates are that either location will be opening up, according to the pizza franchise's website, the location in Woburn, MA is 'Coming Soon'.

The idea of the unique pizza franchise making its way to Massachusetts has already sprouted curiosity in some of the comments in Sally's Apizza's recent Instagram posts.

Sally's Apizza was originally founded in New Haven, Connecticut in 1938. They have used custom designed ovens in making their unique original recipes and have grown a tremendous following throughout Connecticut. Within CT, they currently have locations in New Haven, Stamford, and two in Fairfield. They are also expanding within their home state to locations in Norwalk, Newington, and Wethersfield. They are looking to have each of those locations up and running later in 2023.

As someone not originally from the region who has never had Sally's Apizza, I can only be perplexed and intrigued by what looks to be an amazing and also very large pizza...

No matter who you are, if you like pizza, it seems like this could be something to be excited about. We could always use more pizza joints in Massachusetts, right? We'll take it!

