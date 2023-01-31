What's not to love at Bed Bath & Beyond? They have stuff for your bedroom, your bedroom, and everything else beyond that, hence the name. However, the company recently announced another round of closures in the Bay State and this time, the location in the Berkshires didn't make the cut.

The Pittsfield location at 665 Merrill Rd was among the latest store closings list for Bed Bath & Beyond in 2023.

That would be the Bed Bath & Beyond right next door to Panera Bread and Dick's Sporting Goods in northeast Pittsfield. The Pittsfield store is one of five Massachusetts stores that will be closing in 2023. Bed Bath & Beyond are closing 87 more stores total.

According to CBSBoston, the company is working "to consider multiple paths" so that their business can still run as efficiently and effectively as possible. That being said, Bed Bath & Beyond is expected to file for bankruptcy in the near future. The company has not been able to pay its debts and has recently received a default notice from their its lender.

The other Massachusetts locations that will be closing are:

Burlington, MA

Dedham, MA

Dartmouth, MA

Raynham, MA

Back in August, the retailer announced a round of 150 closures, which also included a few Massachusetts locations. Currently, there are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores left in the Bay State.

As of now, there hasn't been a closing date announced publicly just yet for the Pittsfield Bed Bath & Beyond store, so make your way there for your items while you still have that opportunity.

