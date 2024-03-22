Proven Massachusetts Spots Guaranteed To Scare You Silly For Years
Listen up, Massachusetts friends and neighbors! If you're one of the lucky few who doesn't have enough going on in your daily life to scare the hell out of you, you can always take a road trip!
Recently, BetMassachusetts took a look at all the UFO and ghost sightings across the country, analyzed and tabulated the data, and came up with the locations that have the greatest chance of spotting something spooky.
By combining the ghost sightings and the UFO sightings, the BetMassachusetts team came up with the 10 most supernatural destinations in Massachusetts.
Without further ado, here are the 10 Most Supernatural Destinations In The Bay State:
- Boston (Beantown far and away led the pack in terms of UFO sightings with 159!)
- Lowell
- New Bedford
- Worcester
- Springfield
- Attleboro
- Plymouth
- Brockton
- Chicopee
- North Attleboro
Unfortunately, Massachusetts as a state did not make the top 10 list of most supernatural states.
According to BetMassachusetts, Here Are The 10 Most Supernatural States:
- California
- Texas
- Florida
- Washington
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Arizona
There's plenty of cool info to look at including why certain towns and states ended up where they did in the rankings. Check it out at BetMassachusetts' website here. Or you can visit Only In Your State's website here (it even has a section devoted to the "Bloody Pit" otherwise known as the Hoosac Tunnel in North Adams) and then, go ahead and plan a spooky road trip!
LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita
Gallery Credit: Eliza Siegel
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger