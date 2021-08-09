If you are one of the millions upon millions of people who are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you know how critical the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program is in terms of keeping you above water. Without the program, it would be near impossible to pay bills, buy groceries and pay for all of the things needed to live and keep a roof over your loved ones heads. For some, the PUA program is still not enough to make ends meet. Either way, the program makes the conditions of unemployment a little bit easier. You're also probably aware that the PUA program expires on Sept. 6, 2021.

As scary as losing the assistance is, there are many businesses that are in need of help. That's right. These businesses need to fill positions right now and they want you. So, if you're ready to get back to work, or just thinking of changing careers, the Berkshires' Virtual Job Fair is the place to start.

You'll find exciting opportunities from a variety of local businesses. Enter the Berkshires' Virtual Job Fair and take a look at the booths right now.

Take the first step to a brighter future today when you visit the Berkshires' Virtual Job Fair right here.

Businesses will continue to be added so be sure to check back regularly.

