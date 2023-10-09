Massachusetts’ Safest City for Trick-Or-Treating is 13th Safest in USA

Halloween has definitely changed over the years and in most cases for the better. Gone are the days when you could trick-or-treat without a set schedule. Remember when you could just keep going around collecting candy until it pretty much fizzled out? Of course, many of the changes that have been enacted throughout the years are primarily to keep the little ones safe so with that being the case those changes are welcomed.

A Massachusetts City Ranks in the Top 20 for Safest Cities to Trick-or-Treat in 2023

Chamber of Commerce recently did a study to find out the safest cities for trick-or-treating in the country and one Massachusetts city ranked in the top 20. The study was based on factors such as crime rates, pedestrian protections, law enforcement presence, and more.

As previously mentioned one Massachusetts city ranked in the top 20 as being one of the safest for trick-or-treating and that city is Cambridge. As a matter of fact, the Massachusetts city ranks at #13 for 2023 according to the Chamber of Commerce's study.

The Breakdown for Cambridge

Cambridge scored a 25.1 for Law Enforcement Per 10K. The registered sex offenders per 10K in Cambridge is 1.5. Violent Crime Per 10K clocks in at 31.0. Property Crime Per 10K is at 212.4 for Cambridge. Pedestrian Fatalities Per 10K is 0.09. With all of those pieces of data combined, Cambridge receives a final score of 73 for Halloween and trick-or-treat safety. The city that ranked at #1 on the list, received a total score of 82. You can view all 25 cities that made the list and see how Cambridge compares by going here.

