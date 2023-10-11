It sounds like a horror/sci-fi movie doesn't it? An enormous invasion of creepy crawlies...my skin crawls with just the thought of it. And I'm sure I'm not the only one whose blood curdles at the thought of a swarm of insects invading your personal space.

Well, think about this for a moment. What if it really was happening? Maybe not to that extent, but according to pest experts, the warm summer has led to a fall frenzy of pesky insects. Or a "pest-pocalypse", if you will.

Zachary Smith of Smith's Pest Management, the pest experts with over 35 years of combined experience, warns about the ripple effects on pest life cycles in the Fall season after a hot summer.

Smith cites numerous reasons for a rise in pest occurrences this Fall such as:

The summer heat can fast-track the reproductive processes of various insects which may lead to an increase in the number of pests. That may lead to more bugs finding their way indoors to find warmth. Also, many pests are more active during the summer. Prolonged warmer weather can lengthen their "active" period giving them extended time to breed, multiply, and invade your home as the colder temperatures set in. Elongated warmer temperatures can also reduce the populations of certain insect predators such as birds and spiders. It's simple math. Fewer predators means more pests.

And that's just three out of a multitude of reasons why we might experience a pest-pocalypse in the Fall of 2023. But believe me, those aren't the only reasons. For more reasons and also some effective ways to safeguard your home, visit Smith's Pest Management's website here.

