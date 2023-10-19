Scenic Berkshire Location Named Best Fall Foliage Spot In Massachusetts
There are plenty of majestic locations across this country of ours for leaf peeping. Even though most of us New England residents tend to think the Northeast is the best for viewing fall foliage, there are wonderful foliage hotspots as near as Virginia and as far away as California, Montana, Oregon, and Michigan.
Need proof? Look no further than this new report from Mixbook.com which spotlights the 150 best "hidden gems" of leaf-peeping locations in America. Not only that, but you'll be happy to know that one of those "hidden gems" in the Top 10 is located right here in the Beautiful Berkshires!
How did Mixbook come up with the results for their report? Glad you asked. Mixbook surveyed 3,000 fine folks, asking them which under-the-radar destinations they would most like to visit to see some 2023 fall foliage.
Mixbook tabulated the responses and came up with the top 150 locations. We won't run through the entire list (let's face it, 150 is a lot to go through) but here are the top 10 which includes Berkshire County's hidden gem:
- Sterling Forest State Park - New York
- Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park - Michigan
- Bear Creek Lake State Park - Virginia
- Mount Greylock State Reservation - Lanesborough, Massachusetts!!!
- Sunkhaze Meadows National Wildlife Refuge - Maine
- High Bridge Trail State Park - Virginia
- Hocking Hills State Park - Ohio
- Beartooth Highway, Montana
- Fall Creek Falls State Park - Tennessee
- Hope Valley - California
Big Props to Mount Greylock for making the top 10!! And with the top of Mount Greylock being the highest point in the Commonwealth, it truly is a view that's hard to beat! By the way, two other locations in the Bay State made the top 150. The Chesterfield Gorge landed at #70 and the Brooks Woodland Preserve landed at #74!
Do yourself a favor and visit Mixbook.com's website here, look at the full list, and then plan your leaf-peeping road trip ASAP!
