Some Daring MA Residents Are Exploring Houses Of Horror!

Massachusetts has a rich history but did you also know The Bay State harbors secrets that lurk within the forgotten walls of abandoned asylums. Echoes of the past are intertwined with mystery, madness and despair. Are you ready to embark on a chilling journey to explore the top 5 sinister abandoned asylums statewide as madness indeed lingers. Some paranormal experts also agree these places are hair raising in nature:

chainatp chainatp loading...

Gothic architecture epitomizes the eerie nature of Danvers State Hospital, which is located near Gloucester and Revere The facility was built back in 1878 and served as a site of revolutionary mental health treatments, which soon fell into disrepair and tales of abuse were rampant in nature. The winding hallways are currently filled with an unsettling silence, as patients once trapped within are haunting the facility. Proceed, if you dare!

180692657 liveslow loading...

Metropolitan State Hospital was in operation for over six decades. Statistics show this institution was once home to over 2,000 patients from 1930 to 1992. Reports indicate there were numerous patient maltreatment and unexplained disappearances at this secluded campus that was overrun with nature as paranormal enthusiasts have uncovered a grim past that whispers through areas of rotting wood and peeling paint. Truly scary, if you ask me!

Paul Campbell Paul Campbell loading...

Just past the Connecticut border, Taunton State Hospital has a history filled with dark secrets. Since it's opening in 1854, there have been rumors of inhumane treatments and sinister staff activities continue to surround this eerie place. It's empty corridors and shattered windows continue to remain as a testament to the horror that once existed here, leaving visitors with a spine-chilling sensation.

American Horror Story Murder House Lawsuit FX loading...

Northampton State Hospital is located east of Pittsfield as it's majestic facade masks a troubling history. There were reports of overcrowding, neglect, and questionable medical practices as this building still stands as a grim reminder of a scary past, casting long shadows that seem to hold anguished cries of those who suffered within. The curiosity factor draws paranormal activity as Berkshire residents have reportedly explored the facility and have lived to tell about their experiences.

American Horror Story Season 8 Future Crossover FX loading...

Finally, in Worcester county, Westborough State Hospital served as a beacon of progressive mental healthcare but later became synonymous with decay and despair. In existence since 1884, the decrepit campus has been overtaken by the elements along with echoes of unfulfilled healing promises and those who explore the run down property can feel an unnerving silence of abandonment.

This sounds like a call for our favorite UFO couple, Arno and Kathy Pinsonnault to make an excursion to these Bay State houses where terror seems to live on even in this "so-called 21st century". And knowing them, they will do so!

attachment-Arno & Kathy loading...

BOTTOM LINE: The asylums of Massachusetts continue to stand as decaying monuments at a time of misunderstanding and misguided attempts to grapple with mental illness. Each building holds its own dark secrets, and the haunting atmosphere continues to intrigue and terrify those who dare to explore. These are places where madness continues to linger and echoes of the past still resonate, where history is alive in the most bone-chilling way imaginable.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.originalnewsbreak.com)