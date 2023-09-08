Now that football season began, a big opening match between The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will take place on Monday night and there are some Massachusetts residents who are subscribers to Direct TV will NOT be able to catch the game as the provider is in a battle with local NBC affiliate, WWLP 22 over financial disagreements between both parties. NBC also airs college football games every weekend and fans are also deprive of watching that live coverage as well. the blackout also affects the CW network (channel 22.2), Ion Television (channel 22.3) and Ion Mysteries (22.4)

The Springfield based channels are owned by Nexstar as this company has been at odds with Direct TV which results in customers being deprived of prime time football and their favorite NBC programming. Morning viewers are unable to check in to The Today Show and they are shut out from viewing their local news as the only alternative is going to Western Mass News which is simulcast on CBS (channel 3) and ABC (channel 40) in that particular market.

Nexstar is equally dependent on football broadcasts for ratings and advertising, particularly when there’s a writers/actors’ strike that keeps both parties from debuting new programs this fall. Live sports are more important than ever now to both DIRECTV and Nexstar, but it's always a matter of money and corporate greed that gets in the way and leaves customers out in the lurch.

There is no guarantee, but this carriage impasse has reached a point where it could start having a serious economic impact on both companies. History has repeated itself as a similar scenario occurred in 2019 and the settlement took almost two months to complete, but the waiting was always the hardest part in getting things back on track.