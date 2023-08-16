Hilarious Massachusetts-Born Celebrity Turns 61 on Aug. 16

We have previously looked at some big-name celebrities who were born in Massachusetts. For example, we know that both Mark and Donnie Wahlberg were born in Boston, Elizabeth Banks was born in Pittsfield, John Cena was born in West Newbury and the list of celebrities that have roots in Massachusetts is endless. As a matter of fact, you can check out a list of 130 celebrities that were born in the Baystate below.

Get our free mobile app

A Hilarious Massachusetts-Born Celebrity is Celebrating a Birthday on Aug. 16

Another celebrity who was born in Massachusetts, Concord to be exact is celebrating his 61st birthday today (Aug. 16) and is absolutely hilarious and one of a kind. He's an actor, producer, comedian, and screenwriter and has starred in such films as "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Bewitched," "Anchorman" "Evan Almighty" and many many more. We can't forget, where he shined the most was probably in the hit television show "The Office" as fun-loving, goofy, and insulting boss Michael Scott. You guessed it, we are talking about Steve Carell.

Steve Carell is the youngest of four brothers and was born in Concord Massachusetts at Emerson Hospital. Prior to his fame, he played ice hockey and lacrosse while at Middlesex School. In addition, Carell earned a degree in history from Denison University in Granville, Ohio, in 1984. Carell is married to Saturday Night Live cast member Nancy Walls and they have two children together, a daughter named Elisabeth Anne and a son named John.

RELATED: Here's a Look at 130 Celebrities Who Were Born in Massachusetts

Celebrities Born in Massachusetts From actors, athletes, politicians, musicians, and more, these 130 celebrities were born in Massachusetts. Do you see any that were born in your town or city?

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.