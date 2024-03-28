Major Massachusetts Grocer Will Be Open on Easter 2024

Easter is just days away. This year the holiday falls on 3/31. If you haven't done so yet you'll probably soon get your preparations ready for the big day. Whether you are hosting a meal, bringing an item to contribute to the feast, or picking out fun activities and candy for the kids, there's a good chance you'll have something to purchase before Easter Sunday. Remember, while some major stores will be closed this Sunday others will be open throughout Massachusetts.

Massachusetts-based Grocer Will Be Open Sunday But Will Close Early

If you choose to shop this Sunday you'll be happy to know that Massachusetts-based grocer Stop and Shop will be open. The store will close early at 5 p.m. on Easter but it's good to know the grocery store will be an option if you run out of eggs. Massachusetts shoppers will also have most Market 32/Price Chopper locations as options as the retailer will be open on Sunday and closing early at 3 p.m. The grocer's website does state that the Worcester and Spencer stores will be closed all day on 3/31. Retail giant Walmart will also be open this Sunday.

A Couple of Other Big Retailers That Have Stores Throughout Massachusetts Will Be Closed on 3/31

If you are a Big Y or Target shopper, make alternate plans for Easter Sunday shopping or shop in advance because both retailers will close all store locations on 3/31. Of course, all of this last-minute frantic shopping can be avoided by planning early and shopping before Easter Sunday. If you are in a pinch it's good to know you have options. Happy shopping and happy Easter.

