Study Says Massachusetts is the 2nd Best State to Live in the Country

Massachusetts is the 2nd best state in the country to live in according to a new study posted on the WalletHub website. WalletHub is a financial service company that used 52 key indicators in order to rate the 50 states against each other to determine the best states to live in the U.S. Some of the indicators used according to the report included housing costs, income growth, hospital quality and education rate to name a few.

The methodology of the study used an elaborate point system with sub-categories under the main categories that included; Affordability, Economy, Education and Health, Quality of Life, and Safety.

According to the study the best state to live in the country is New Jersey, followed by Massachusetts, New York, Idaho and Minnesota rounding out the top 5. Mass placed 45th in Affordability…12th in Economy…1st in Education and Health…5th in Quality of Life…and 5th in Safety.

Massachusetts total score was a 62.60 according to the WalletHub survey, just a tick away from 1st place New Jersey that finished up with a 63.01 final score. Some of the sub-categories that helped deliver Mass as the second-best state to live in was the state’s #1 ranking for the Highest % Rate of Insured People and a 5th place ranking for Lowest Average of Weekly Work Hours.

As far as other New England States, New Hampshire had the next best showing in the country placing 8th overall…Vermont placed 11th…Maine 18th…Connecticut 22nd…and Rhode Island taking up the rear in New England placing 36th overall.

The states that finished at the bottom of the list are South Carolina at 46…Mississippi at 47th…Louisiana at 48th…Alaska at 49…and New Mexico taking up the rear at 50th best state to live in.

Click here to see the complete WalletHub.com survey.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?