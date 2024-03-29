Let's face it, folks. It's never been all that inexpensive to attend the hallowed halls of academia but nowadays with the high cost of living it seems more expensive than ever. The average cost at a four-year college, factoring in tuition plus room and board, is approximately $27,940 to $57,570 per year.

We all know that choosing the right college is not an easy undertaking nor an easy final decision to make. However, the folks at WalletHub have come to the rescue once again by updating a study that might help make that final decision a little easier.

WalletHub looked at many factors and several key metrics including cost(admission rate), safety, student-faculty rate, graduation rate, student loan debt, the return on your educational investment, etc., and came up with 2024's Top 500 Best Colleges and Universities in the Country.

The Bay State did quite well placing seven higher-learning institutions within the top 50, and then another two coming in at #60 and #67. All told, Massachusetts has 11 colleges and universities in the Top 100, which is simply spectacular.

And FYI, Brandeis just missed the top 100 by only a few spots, coming in at #109. Pretty impressive! As I mentioned, Massachusetts performed very well landing over 25 colleges and universities in the top 500 nationwide.

Out of those impressive numbers, WalletHub gives us the Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts. By the way, the #1 school in Massachusetts is also the #2 higher-learning institution in the country overall. Awesome!

The Top 10 Best Universities and Colleges In Massachusetts:

We'll work from the bottom up, so we'll start at #10:

10. Mount Holyoke College

9. Boston University

8. Smith College

7. Tufts University

6. Boston College

5. Northeastern University

4. Amherst College

3. Wellesley College

2. Harvard University

And again, the #1 university in Massachusetts and #2 in the entire country overall is...

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Kudos to MIT and for that matter, all of the colleges in the Bay State that made the grade! Excellent academic work, Massachusetts! To see the complete list of the best colleges and universities in the country, visit WalletHub's website here.

