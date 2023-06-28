The 2023 NHL Rookie Of the Year is a Massachusetts Native

The recipients for the National Hockey League's awards have been announced for the 2022-23 season. Among those awards is the Calder Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the player dubbed as 'Rookie of the Year'. For this past NHL season, it is going to a Massachusetts native.

The awards ceremony took place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Tuesday (June 27th). It was there were a Bay State native out of Hingham, MA by the name of Matty Beniers accepted the Calder Memorial Trophy and gave an amazing acceptance speech.

Beniers was the 2nd overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken. He led all rookies in points (goals + assists) this season with a total of 57 from 24 goals and 33 assists. Beniers also helped the Kraken to earn their first playoff berth in just the second season since the franchise came into the league.

With Beniers as one of the premiere scoring threats in the playoffs, the Kraken defeated the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Kraken would bow out to the Dallas Stars in the second round. Beniers had a total of 7 points in the playoffs, with 3 goals and 4 assists.

Beniers spent a year at Milton Academy in Massachusetts before joining the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. He was on his way to play hockey at Harvard before COVID hit. Beniers then spent two seasons playing at the University of Michigan and was the scoring champion for the Big 10 Conference during his sophomore season, just before being drafted into the NHL.

Perhaps Matty Beniers will be bringing the Calder Memorial Trophy when he comes back to the Bay State during the offseason.

