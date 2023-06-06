The Big Winning Scratch Ticket Run Continues In Berkshire County

Alright, Berkshire County, it looks like I'm gonna have to get back on the scratch ticket bandwagon. There's a lot of winning taking place in the beautiful Berkshires, and I'm seriously missing out!!!

You may recall late last week (Friday, as a matter of fact) I reported to you that Thursday, June 1, saw three big-money winners right here in the Berkshires! And it was the same scratch ticket!

It's true. Three different people in three different Berkshire cities all hit the same scratch ticket for thousands of dollars! On the same day!!!! Well, I'm happy to report that the winning continues with two Berkshire County residents winning some decent money yesterday.

First, according to the Mass State Lottery website, there was a winning ticket claimed yesterday at a Cumberland Farms convenience store in Pittsfield. It was a $10 "Extreme 50s" scratch ticket and it was a lucky $50,000 winner!

Second, remember that scratch ticket that the three Berkshire residents all won on last Thursday? A $50 "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" ticket was also claimed yesterday at the Mobil station in Adams for $20,000! Congratulations to both of you!

So far, 2023 has been a good year for lottery winners in the Commonwealth. In January alone, two of the largest lottery prizes were for the Mega Millions at $31 million dollars each. Were you or anyone you know one of those big winners? Congratulations if that's the case!

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.