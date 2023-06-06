The Big Winning Scratch Ticket Run Continues In Berkshire County
Alright, Berkshire County, it looks like I'm gonna have to get back on the scratch ticket bandwagon. There's a lot of winning taking place in the beautiful Berkshires, and I'm seriously missing out!!!
You may recall late last week (Friday, as a matter of fact) I reported to you that Thursday, June 1, saw three big-money winners right here in the Berkshires! And it was the same scratch ticket!
It's true. Three different people in three different Berkshire cities all hit the same scratch ticket for thousands of dollars! On the same day!!!! Well, I'm happy to report that the winning continues with two Berkshire County residents winning some decent money yesterday.
First, according to the Mass State Lottery website, there was a winning ticket claimed yesterday at a Cumberland Farms convenience store in Pittsfield. It was a $10 "Extreme 50s" scratch ticket and it was a lucky $50,000 winner!
Second, remember that scratch ticket that the three Berkshire residents all won on last Thursday? A $50 "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" ticket was also claimed yesterday at the Mobil station in Adams for $20,000! Congratulations to both of you!
So far, 2023 has been a good year for lottery winners in the Commonwealth. In January alone, two of the largest lottery prizes were for the Mega Millions at $31 million dollars each. Were you or anyone you know one of those big winners? Congratulations if that's the case!