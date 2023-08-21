The Biggest House in the Berkshires is Also Its Most Expensive

We all know that the Berkshires is filled with tons of nice houses that most Massachusetts home owners would gawk at. So, where's the biggest? And just how much is it? We found the biggest house in the Berkshires that is available on the market. Not only is it impressively big on both the inside and outside, but it's also the most expensive home on the market in the Berkshires.

This spot is known as 'Pine Needles', and despite the fact that it was built in 1903, it has a modern look about the home that anyone would love waking up in. As mentioned, the views seem to be endless and are practically present in every single room in this place. It's all throughout the 13,261 square feet built on 218.11 acres of land. And the largest home for sale in the Berkshires is available at a price of $13.5 million on Zillow.

The spot is located at 319 Under Mountain Rd in Lenox. It has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two sleeping porches. Yes, porches where you can actually sleep comfortably. Why else would they call them 'sleeping porches'?

There is an eat-in kitchen and a total of 18 fireplaces. You definitely would not have any shortage of fireplaces in this massive home. Of course, be careful with that fire.

The realtor also mentioned that because of the home's builders in the early 1900s being so into sports, there are areas on the property that are available for a skating rink, curling rink, a tennis court, and skeet range. Also, a stone swimming pool is located on the property. You could host your own version of the Olympics on this property. Maybe even the opening and closing ceremonies in the front and back yards. There's definitely enough space. But there is lots of everything else to see with the biggest, and most expensive, house on the market in the Berkshires! Let's take a look...

Just How Big is the Biggest House For Sale in the Berkshires?

