The Fifth Annual Fishing Tourney Is Back At Cheshire Lake

It will here before you know it! Cheshire, MA Volunteer Fire Department’s 5th Annual Ice Fishing Derby Sunday, February 13th, 2022 Registration 6:00 am-12:00 pm Derby Hours 7:00 am-4:00 pm All FISH MUST BE WEIGHED IN BY 4:00 pm Prizes will be awarded at 4:30 pm at Bass Water Grill.

This fishing derby is for all ages. Registration Fee: Adults at $15.00 Youths 12- FREE with the purchase of an adult ticket. Your entry fee also enters you into thousands of dollars worth of raffle prizes to be drawn throughout the day! DERBY IS ON THE NORTH BASIN OF CHESHIRE LAKE ONLY

Some great prizes are up to win. Prizes will be awarded for the THREE LARGEST FISH OF ANY SPECIES for both ADULT AND YOUTH AGE GROUPS GRAND PRIZE Donated by Bedard Bros. Auto Sales Milwaukee 2804-22 Drill with 2 batteries, charger, and hard case. AND Eskimo 8” Pistol Bit Auger.

SECOND PLACE Donated by Harry’s Auto Sales Jet Sled filled with a full set of 5 Heritage Tip-ups, bait bucket, bait net, chipper/skimmer.

THIRD PLACE Donated by Eskimo Eskimo QuickFish 2 Ice Fishing Shanty.

Also, , The largest bass of the day wins a Full Set of 5 Jack Trap tip-ups! Donated by Colin Haas and Laina Main.

A full set of prizes for the youth group donated by JCBBait Trophies were donated by NEBASSIN NY/MA as part of their FHF Tournament Series.