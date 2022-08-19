The Heat Is Back This Weekend In The Berkshires; Elevated Fire Risk In Effect

Berkshire County saw a little rain on Wednesday afternoon, dampening plans for "Live on the Lake" concert goers who missed out on seeing the band Critical Mass as the series' 7th show was rained out.

We need rain, as most of you know. Lawns all over the county are dry and burnt, and there is even a mandatory water restriction in place for Pittsfield.

Summer Sun Face with sunglass and Happy Smile Dezein loading...

We saw some reprieve with temperatures in the 70s with less humidity over the last week, but the heat is back!

There Is Also An Elevated Fire Risk In Effect For The Berkshires.

Moderate to severe drought conditions across the Berkshires and northwestern Connecticut will result in elevated fire weather concerns today. Relative humidity values will drop to 35 to 40 percent this afternoon with westerly winds of 5 to 10 mph and gusts up to around 15 mph. Any fire that ignites can easily and rapidly spread in these conditions.

Friday: A good deal of sunshine. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday evening: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.

Saturday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday evening: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.

Sunday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday evening: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Information courtesy of weather.com