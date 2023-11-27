The MA UFO Couple Had A Spine Tingling Stay In South County

There is NEVER a dull moment when our favorite UFO couple, Arno and Kathy Pinsonnault head out somewhere to explore paranormal activity. This time around, they got a scary adventure to pass along at a location that is situated in south county.

That was at the New Boston Inn located at the junction of routes 8 and 57 in Sandisfield, Massachusetts. There is a certain aura when you enter this historic location and here are a few examples of what they encountered. Are you ready to take this journey? It truly was the experience of a lifetime!

Photo by pasttofuture on Unsplash

Upon arrival, Arno has a run-in with an apparition named Harriet who goosed a part of his body while he was sleeping. At that time, Kathy was playing a game and he thought she dropped the dice and was trying to retrieve them. Seconds later, he felt real fingers below his stomach. Talk about a hair raising experience!

To add more to this eerie experience, the door kept opening but it wouldn't open. When our brave couple were ready to go to dinner, an odd encounter occurred as both turned around and once again, the door was open.

Arno afterwards stepped on a certain spot on the floor and guess what: the door opened by itself, AGAIN. Seconds later, he danced around similar to a native American rain dance, and it would NOT open again. Don't ask me how this happened as the spirits took control of this situation. Must have been a sense of deja vu if you ask me!

They stumbled into a series of dolls that were intensely staring at them as though their eyes were fixated towards the adventurous pair. He took a pair of photos of these dolls. One upon arrival and one when departing to see so if anything had moved during their stay.

Pavlina Popovska

Another encounter that occurred was around lunch time in the tavern. Kathy felt a cat brush up on her leg. This was enough to make her look for that elusive feline and there was nothing there. Later at dinner, the experience was repeated in the dining room, as she felt the constant rubbing again and again but nothing was there. The property has a cat, but it seems like this was a spirit in the form of an animal.

Bacon slice being cooked in frying pan. Close up. Krasyuk

Another interesting situation occurred when Kathy woke up in the middle of the night to the smell of bacon cooking, but the kitchen closed at 8pm and there was no one down there. Someone was fixing themselves breakfast, but it was NOT a real-life human being. This is surreal with a capital S!

Daniel Christensen // Wikimedia Commons

It seems like a rempod meter went off a few times when we weren't near it. There is an antenna on this device (this photo is a pair of rabbit ears that assisted in giving your TV better reception, just could not resist to go back into the past) therefore if you put your hand near it, an alarm is activated and lights up. You can bet this gadget was working overtime.

Man is afraid while watching tv photoschmidt, Getty Images / Red John

Another nail biting adventure for Springfield's favorite UFO couple is in the books. Who knows what's next? As William Dozier used to say on "Batman" upon the staging of cliff hangers: "But wait: The worst is yet to come". I'm sure they will come out of this unscathed, but we'll keep you posted on their next escapade. (Some of the photo images featured in this article courtesy of Arno Pinsonnault)