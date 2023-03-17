The Paper On Which U.S. Money Is Printed Comes From Massachusetts!

With the recent news of the Silicon Valley Bank closure comes a lot of talk about America's financial system. U.S. citizens seem to be, at least, curious about the future standing of banks. I would say the the goal, or at the least the people's hope, is for 2008 not to repeat itself.

Although the two situations differ, one offering loans to tech startups and the other dealing with mortgages, it's no surprise that people easily conflate the two, especially since 2008 was not that long ago.

Emanating from THAT conversation was paper money in general. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us talking about how often the $100 dollar bill changed in appearance.

Most recently in 2013, before that 1996, 1990, etc. etc...

But, did you know that the paper U.S. money is printed on comes from right here in Massachusetts? Yup.

The Paper On Which U.S. Money Is Printed From Comes From Massachusetts!

Crane Currency in Dalton, MA

Crane and Co., a Massachusetts-based company, has been providing the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing with paper for U.S. currency since 1879.

So, Is It Special Paper? Yes.

Federal Reserve notes are a blend of 25 percent linen and 75 percent cotton. Currency paper has tiny red and blue synthetic fibers of various lengths evenly distributed throughout the paper.

It would take 4,000 double folds, forwards and backwards, to tear a banknote. -uscurrency.gov

Crane Currency was established in 1801 in Dalton, MA and still operates two paper mills. It was in 1879 that Crane got the order to start producing U.S. currency paper. -cranecurrency.com