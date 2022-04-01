Authorities are still searching for a Bethlehem, NY Woman who has been missing since Sunday. 42-year-old Meghan Marohn is white, about 5’6” and 120 lbs, with red hair and green eyes. Her black 2017 Subaru Impreza was found parked on Church Street at Longcope Park, a heavily wooded hiking area in south Lee.

Searching was paused after an initial search...

The search for Marohn was suspended after a Massachusetts State Police and Lee Police search was still unsuccessful as of Wednesday. According to a Massachusetts State Police Facebook post on Thursday, Lee Police Officers, members of the MSP Special Emergency Response Team, MSP K9 teams, an MSP Air Wing helicopter, and Troopers from the State Police-Lee Barracks, along with other local responders, all took part in the search Wednesday afternoon and evening in the area of Church Street and the park.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The search resumed after some new information surfaced...

A new post on the MSP Facebook page on Thursday said the search was picking up again based on newly developed information, with members of the MSP Special Emergency Rescue Team and K9 teams taking part. Authorities said that the search location was different from the area searched the previous two days, and is about a half-mile from where her car was found.

Get our free mobile app

The search resumes today (Friday)...

Another post by State Police Thursday night said that the search, after several hours on Thursday, was unsuccessful. The search was scheduled to resume this morning (Friday).

Public help is still being sought...

Authorities continue to ask anyone who might have seen Marohn or has information about her to call 911 immediately.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.