There’s One Less Gun On The Streets Of Springfield Today

There is one less gun on the streets of Springfield today after the city's police department was able to seize a large-capacity firearm last week. A suspect in a recent firearms investigation has also been arrested.

Suspect arrested along with confiscation of gun...

Members of the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit seized a loaded large-capacity firearm and arrested 25-year-old Kamari Acree at the intersection of Hancock and Union Streets in the city shortly after 11:00 PM Thursday.

(Above: Location of arrest and gun seizure in Springfield Thursday night)

A week-long investigation...

According to a post on the Springfield Police Department Facebook page, Detectives, over the course of a week, have been conducting an illegal firearms investigation with Acree as a suspect. They received information on Thursday evening that Acree was in possession of a firearm and began conducting surveillance outside his home. Units watched Acree enter the passenger seat of a car which then drove away. When assisting Detectives arrived they conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Hancock and Union Streets.

The suspect appeared to be going for his gun...

According to police, when Detectives approached Acree he began reaching for his waistband and was able to grab the handle of the firearm before dropping it on the passenger seat. Acree attempted to run from Detectives before he was taken into custody.

The gun was loaded with 14 rounds...

On the booking dock, he continued resisting arrest and spit on two officers. The driver of the vehicle in which Acree was a passenger, was detained and released. The recovered firearm was loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition and capable of holding 16 rounds.

25-year-old Kamari Acree of Springfield is charged with:

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm without a License on a Public Way Carrying a Firearm without a License Violation of a Firearms Surrender Order Assault & Battery on a Police Officer Assault & Battery on a Police Officer Resisting Arrest

Yes, it's only one gun, but it's one less gun that's on the streets, and can only be a good thing.

