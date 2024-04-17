America’s Worst Bacon Brand is Sold in Massachusetts

America and bacon go hand-in-hand. It's no surprise that it's one of the most popular breakfast items. People often joke that bacon goes with everything. Heck, you could replace the 'America runs on Dunkin' slogan with 'America runs on bacon.' Know this though not all bacon is created equal.

While taste and texture are something that most of us use as a judging tool for selecting our favorite bacon there are many bacon brands that you'll want to avoid for various reasons.

Which Bacon Brands Should Massachusetts Shoppers Avoid?

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the seven worst bacon brands to avoid. Today we take a look at the the top three brands on the list. While the list includes pork and turkey bacon, we are looking at the pork version of America's breakfast delight. These three brands are sold in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Brockton, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in between these brands are available to purchase in Massachusetts. However, you may want to think twice before tossing any of these packages into your basket or cart.

Taking the #3 spot of worst pork bacon brands to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. is Smithfield. While it's true that Smithfield is one of the more popular bacon brands around, common complaints include thin strips which reduce in size even more when cooked, large amounts of grease, high-fat content, and unhealthy nitrates.

Hormel takes the #2 spot on the list. 24/7 Wall St. notes that while Hormel offers a variety of bacon choices there are also a variety of complaints including some versions of the brand being tasteless, high amounts of sodium particularly in the brown sugar thick-cut version, and an exceptionally high fat-to-meat ratio compared to other brands.

Great Value is the #1 worst brand of pork bacon to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. So, why does Walmart's brand take the top spot? There are a few reasons including customer complaints of the bacon turning brown or gray before reaching the expiration date, broken packaging, thin and crumbly pieces, and exceptionally high-fat content. Check out all of the brands that made the list by going here.

