If you are one of those rare people who experiences "very little stress" to "no stress whatsoever", please move along. This article is not for you. LOL. Seriously, if you are not bothered by crazy levels of stress every day, God Bless You...What's your secret?

If you (like me) are not part of that rarified breed described above and have stress levels that reach into orbit, you should know that you are definitely not alone. There are literally millions of people getting beaten down by stress on a daily basis.

In recognition of this fact, the personal finance experts at WalletHub compared more than 180 American cities across numerous key metrics to come up with "2023's Most & Least Stressed Cities in the U.S."

To come up with the results, the WalletHub team looked at several key metrics including divorce rates, unemployment rates, job security probability, poverty rates, average weekly work hours, and much more.

According to WalletHub's rankings, the Commonwealth has two cities that are among the most stressed in the country, although neither city made the top 20. Before we get to which Massachusetts cities made the list, here are 2023's Top 10 Most Stressed Cities in America, per WalletHub:

Cleveland, OH Detroit, MI Baltimore, MD Birmingham, AL Philadelphia, PA Shreveport, LA Memphis, TN Fayetteville, NC St. Louis, MO Augusta, GA

The two Massachusetts cities that made the most stressed list (I'm sure you've probably guessed one of them) are Worcester(#78) and Boston(#121). Check out the full report and all the rankings on WalletHub's website here. It makes for pretty fascinating reading!

