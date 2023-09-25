These 3 MA Cities Are Listed AS “MOST DANGEROUS” In Nature!

It's a known fact: If you reside in an urban, populated area, chances are you'll be hearing news regarding massive amounts of crime. There are a trio of Bay state areas where you MUST exercise caution and be aware for your surroundings. If you can believe it, there is one metropolis in Berkshire county that is represented in this latest poll. More on that coming up, but here is the number one locale in Massachusetts to avoid at all costs:

The top spot belongs to a city that is located in the northern Pioneer Valley. If you drive through during the day, Holyoke might look like a nice town, but keep in mind behind the normal facade is a terrible list of crime statistics. If you reside here, chances are that you're running a major risk of being a victim of a number of crimes. Currently, it’s a 1 in 15 chance as those odds are considered frightening in more ways than one. Another piece of advice about Holyoke: Stay as far away from the woods as possible.

The runner-up spot is situated right here in Berkshire county. If you are thinking it belongs to Pittsfield, that is an incorrect response! The correct answer lies 20 miles north of that vicinity. Around 14,000 call North Adams home and those statistics would NOT indicate crime is on the rise. Let’s just say, numbers can be just plain deceiving: Police Department records indicate in one year alone, about 300 crimes were committed which included rape, murder, and robbery. Over half were burglaries. Translation: 1 out of every 46 people were victims.

The third crime ridden city is a no-brainer: Going on 700,000 residents, Boston is the most populated city in Massachusetts. Not only is it the Bay State's capital, but it has also been a part of major moments in US history. It is a location where bigger groups of people are, so the end result is that crime will follow. The numbers state for every 1,000 residents, 37 are involved in some sort of crime. The most common crimes involve theft of property as opposed to massive amounts of violence. that statistic may not be as alarming, but it is something to keep in the back of your mind when visiting Beantown.

Rounding out the top 5, a pair of cities also situated in The Pioneer Valley where criminal activity remains rampant: Springfield and Chicopee have the dubious honor of taking the number 4 and 5 rankings statewide in this poll.

BOTTOM LINE: As Michael Conrad used to say when he sent his squad out on "Hill Street Blues" each and every week; "BE CAREFUL out there!"

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.travelsafe-abroad.com)