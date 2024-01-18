These MA Areas Have Seen Many Car-Deer Collisions

Triple A reports that statistics show deer crashes are on the rise throughout Massachusetts and have hit record highs. The Bay State has seen a record 1,806 deer collisions with cars between October and December of 2022, that is a record high within the past two decades. Be aware that crashes are most common around sunset between 6 and 8 p.m., and from 5 to 7 p.m. once the clocks are turned back in November. This could make your afternoon commute "dicey" in nature.

The question remains if Berkshire county towns fall into these paralyzing statistics. The answer, believe it or not is NO as our vicinity did not make the top 10 list. Believe it or not, most of these rankings have been reported in the eastern part of the state. Here are the latest results with Middleboro taking the top number one spot.

Rounding out the top 5: Taunton, Westport, Swansea and Rehoboth.

Three more areas need your utmost attention including East Bridgewater-Seekonk, just across The Rhode Island border, Freetown and the vicinity of Acushnet-Plymouth-Wareham.

The Massachusetts town that has seen an uptick in these mishaps: 312 in Plymouth County, Bristol county reported a little over 300, Worcester county tallied 283 car-deer collisions with Middlesex and Essex counties not that far behind.

AAA Northeast's Mark Schieldrop has some sage advice regarding this matter.

"Drivers need to be especially vigilant. Motorists can do their best to avoid crashing into deer by slowing down, using high beams on dark roads without incoming traffic, taking caution when rounding curves and blasting the horn if the deer is spotted in the road early enough".

BOTTOM LINE: Extra caution is definitely needed while you are out and about as this scenario could result in your vehicle out of commission and it could also lighten your wallet. Hopefully, your auto insurance covers these accidents which can actually come out of nowhere. As Michael Conrad used to say on "Hill Street Blues" when sending out his troops after roll call: "Be careful out there!"

