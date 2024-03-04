I feel this is an important question, Massachusetts friends and neighbors: If you're running late in the morning and you don't have time to make coffee at home, where is a good place to stop to get that much-needed caffeine?

Sure, you could stop at a gas station or convenience store to grab that morning brew or you could swing by the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant because chances are good that they offer up a decent cuppa joe.

Recently, Mashed conducted a sampling of fast-food brews and came up with what they feel are the best fast-food chain coffees in the country. Now their list includes 15 different fast-food chains, but some of those chains (Whataburger, Jack in the Box, Carl's Jr.) don't have locations in Massachusetts.

I'm going to narrow that list down and just focus on the chains that can be found in the Bay State, many of them have locations right here in Pittsfield or the surrounding Beautiful Berkshires.

10. Burger King coffee

Burger King's Parent Company Restaurant Brands International Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings Getty Images loading...

Mashed was definitely not a fan of Burger King coffee describing it as bland with a burnt aftertaste. I gotta say that I've had some pretty good coffee from there.

9. Taco Bell coffee

Taco Bell To Hand Out Free Tacos And Donate Funds To Childhood Hunger Campaign Getty Images loading...

Many people don't even realize that Taco Bell offers coffee, but they absolutely do! I have to admit that I'm not a fan of their hot coffee, but their iced coffee is a different story. Pretty good.

8. Subway coffee

Subway Settles Not-Really Foot Long Sandwich Litigation Getty Images loading...

As with Taco Bell, many folks might not even be aware that Subway offers coffee. Mashed was not impressed whatsoever describing Subway's coffee as mediocre. I personally have not had their coffee so I can't offer an opinion.

7. Sonic Drive-In coffee

Inspire Brands Inc To Acquire Sonic Restaurant Chain For $2.3 Billion Getty Images loading...

Sonic's coffee, on the other hand, I can offer an opinion on and it's this: Pretty Damn Good! Sadly, there are no Sonic Drive-In locations in Berkshire County. At last count, I believe there are 4 in Massachusetts with the closest location in Springfield.

6. Wendy's coffee

General Views of New York Getty Images loading...

I remember a few years back when Wendy's introduced their new line of breakfast food. I was always a fan of Wendy's so, needless to say, I couldn't wait to try a breakfast sandwich. I remember thinking the food was delish! But, more than that, I was wildly surprised by how awesome their coffee was!

5. Dunkin' Donuts coffee

Dunkin' Donuts To Challenge Starbucks For Coffee Supremacy Getty Images loading...

Because of its convenience, Dunkin' is probably my go-to, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's my favorite. I LOVE their iced coffee but I've noticed over the past few years that I like their hot coffee less and less. It might not have anything to do with their coffee and it might just be me but it seems to be more bitter than it used to be.

4. Panera Bread coffee

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America Getty Images loading...

I don't often grab coffee from Panera because I'm usually there around dinnertime, seldom for breakfast. However, the few times that I have had Panera coffee, it was quite tasty. They have an iced vanilla latte that is exceptional, but I actually prefer their hot coffee.

3. McDonald's coffee

You can laugh at the following comment all you want, but it's true: McDonald's line of McCafe coffees, whether they be hot or iced, large cappuccino or small macchiato, are fantastic! I haven't tasted them all, but I will. Oh, yes...I WILL! And the best thing about McDonald's is, like Starbucks, they are all over the state from Boston to Adams and everywhere in between.

McDonald's Reports 14 Percent Revenue Increase In Third Quarter Earnings Getty Images loading...

2. Chick-fil-A coffee

Chick-fil-A Ranks As America's Favorite Restaurant According To One Industry Survey Getty Images loading...

When people talk about Chick-fil-A, the talk is usually centered on their chicken. Understandable. Their chicken is delicious. That's what they are known for. If you're a coffee lover though, the next time you pay them a visit, order a cup. Hot or iced. Trust me. Outta-this-world! I think the closest location in Massachusetts is in Chicopee.

1. Starbucks coffee

Starbucks Reports Sharp Increase In Quarterly Profits Getty Images loading...

Could it be anything else? There are approximately 275 Starbucks locations in Massachusetts currently but, don't blink! Oops. Now there are 10 more. I exaggerate, but you get the idea.

There you have it. Some more options to consider when you're thinking about grabbing a cup of coffee. You can check out the original article on Mashed's website here.

