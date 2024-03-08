These Western MA Restaurants Serve Up The BEST Side Dishes

Everybody knows burgers and fries make the ultimate combination when dining out. Here in western Massachusetts, there are a trio of dining establishments that will bench mark your trip as each place serves us this taste tempting side dish in their own unique and creative way. Getting the perfect order of french fries will make it worth your while and without further a do, let's go through this list as you'll be hungry once this article is read and digested (pardon the pun!)

At the top of the heap, a mandatory visit to Local Burger, located at 16 Main Street in Northampton. Or if you want to take a TRUE day trip, visit their 2nd location on Main Street in Keene, New Hampshire. They consist of a tasty and subtle combination of salt, pepper plus a hint of garlic seasoning (that's unique if you ask me) They also add some additional seasonings to the mix which add to their crispy and crunchy texture.

Don't forget to include one of their delicious burgers as both menu items accompany one another in high fashion. And they also include a variety of shakes to satisfy your craving for dessert. For more information, log on to their web site.

The runner-up restaurant is also located in Northampton which has an assortment of fine eateries which is centrally positioned in the Bay State. Filo's Greek Taverna is situated on Main Street. Their offering of fries set a standard and plain fries at Filo's are a popular choice offering as Greek salt and oregano are two other components that make one of our guilty pleasures crisp and soft all at the same time.

They also include a variety of gyro sandwiches, great tasting pizza and vegetarian side dishes. To sample the fare prior to arrival (they are open 7 days a week) head out to their web site by going here.

Finally, you can head out east to 7b's Bar and Grill which is in the heart of Westfield on South Hampton Road. While dining, check out some live music from local area entertainers, plus their fries have an added touch to them as huge pepper flakes decorate your plate which stands out for a side dish which would accompany your burger in high fashion.

They are also open 7 days a week, but get there before 10 pm as the kitchen closes at that particular time. For a complete list of offerings, check out their web site.

BOTTOM LINE: If you are dieting, make an exception and stop over one of these fine establishments. After all, you'll be shopping LOCAL and helping regenerate the area economy in our backyard!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://www.masslive.com/bestofmass/2017/03/best_of_mass_french_fries_resu.htmland www.google.com)