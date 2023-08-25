Say what you will about summer, love it or hate it, you have to admit that it's the one season when the entire country opens its doors to a staggering number of outdoor events whether it's garden shows, sporting spectacles, food festivals, weekend-long music marathons, etc.

Get our free mobile app

FamilyDestinationsGuide.com recently conducted a survey. The topic? America's favorite family-friendly summer events. And guess what? Two long-standing and very popular Massachusetts festivals ranked in the top 21, including one event ranking at #7!

The team at FamilyDestinationsGuide.com surveyed 3,000 families and asked them which summer event they would most likely attend this summer. Then, they compiled all the data and recently published the results for all to see.

I think the fact that, out of all the summer events across the country, the Commonwealth landed in the top 21 TWICE is pretty awesome! Here we go. According to FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, here are the Top 10 for 2023's America's Favorite Summer Events:

Aloha Festivals - Hawaii NYC's Summer Streets - New York Sunflower Festival - Virginia New Orleans Shakespeare Festival - Louisiana New York State Fair - New York Okinawan Festival - Hawaii Boston Seafood Festival - Massachusetts Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival - Nevada California State Fair - California Duke's Oceanfest - Hawaii

Let me tell you, I've actually attended the Boston Seafood Festival and it's a BLAST--and I'm not even a seafood fan! Another popular Massachusetts summer event just missed the top 20, coming in at #21, the Revere Beach National Sand Sculpting Festival.

Now I've never had the pleasure of attending that one but I can tell you that sand sculpting is only part of the fun. There's also tons of live music and plenty of terrific food vendors, as well.

It might be too late to book THIS summer's family vacation, but you can always start planning next summer's getaway right now. Visit FamilyDestinationsGuide.com's website here, take a look at all the summer event rankings, and who knows? You may find the perfect event for your family that you never knew existed!

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.