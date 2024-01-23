Massachusetts certainly has its share of great restaurants and eateries to experience throughout the entire Bay State. Whether you're out east in Boston, or on the western side of Massachusetts in the Berkshires, there are some great spots to hit up. There's even one eatery in Massachusetts that just made an exclusive annual list of the top places to eat at in the U.S.

The popular food publication 'Yelp' has recently dropped its 'Top 100 U.S. Restaurants for 2024' list. This year celebrates their 11th anniversary of these particular rankings. And it just so happens that Massachusetts had a restaurant show up on the list that also serves as a pretty amazing pizza joint, in case you have ever been.

The Massachusetts restaurant named to the list of the Top 100 U.S. Restaurants in 2024 is on the eastern side of the Bay State in Boston at Union Park Pizza!

This Boston pizza joint ended up ranking #90 on the list. Here is what 'Yelp' had to say about Union Park Pizza snagging a spot on their list:

The dough and sauce at this Back Bay pizzeria are made in house daily—using organic flour, tomatoes, and wine imported from Italy, plus locally sourced herbs and vegetables. Brick oven-baked pies come in “classic” options such as The Neighborhood with Sausage (with ricotta, caramelized onions, and local mushrooms), along with “modern” takes like The Pesto Veg (with cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, and nut-free pesto) and the Chicken Bacon Ranch (with free-range chicken, smoky confit bacon, and homemade ranch).

As you can see, the pizza looks pretty amazing. The only question is, does the taste do it justice. According to Yelpers, it must given the fact that it ended up on the list. So, maybe next time you find yourself in Boston, you know of a great place for some great pizza! In fact, it's one of the top 100 places to eat in the entire U.S. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

21 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images

Reasons Why Pineapple Does NOT Belong On Pizza in Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Getty Images