The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.

The awesome publication known as 'Only In Your State' has talked about a charming small town in Massachusetts that was named after a patriot. It just so happens that this town is in the northern part of the Berkshires. The historical figure played an extremely huge role in the Revolutionary War and is also a signer of the Declaration of Independence. He also happens to be the name and face of a very popular domestic beer. That historical figure is Samuel Adams. And the town in the northern part of the Berkshires is Adams.

Samuel Adams was a second cousin to the 2nd President of the United States, John Adams, and is a Founding Father of the United States. He attended the first Continental Congress in 1774, and would also help to draft the Articles of Confederation. Thomas Jefferson had previously exclaimed that Adams was 'truly the Man of the Revolution'.

The town of Adams was officially incorporated in 1778. It currently has a population a little over 8,100 residents. The town is full of history! There's museums, art galleries, restaurants, and shopping. Mount Greylock, the highest point in the Bay State (3,489 feet) is also located in the town of Adams.

Of course, how often does not only a town get named after a historical figure, but also one of the most popular domestic beers in existence! Samuel Adams is sold throughout the nation and is much different from your average domestic Budweiser or Coors. The domestic Boston Lager has its own unique brand and taste and helped to bring about the craft beer revolution that has sprouted up in the past couple decades.

So there it is, some fun history about a charming town in the northern area of the Berkshires, some facts about a great historical figure that town was named after, and also some beer tied into all of it. Cheers, Massachusetts!

