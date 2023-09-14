This Weekend, Eastern MA Will Feel the Brunt Of A Massive Storm

Statistics show we are STILL in the midst of hurricane season which continues until November 1st. So far, Massachusetts has been fortunate that we have NOT seen any storms of high significance, but luck has run out as The Cape and islands are on a direct bee line in feeling the fierce winds and tropical weather from Hurricane Lee. Western parts of the state and our neighbors in eastern New York and northwestern Connecticut will be spared from any serious setbacks, but that will NOT be the case on any shoreline communities (the capital city of Boston is also included in any watches or warnings).

It seems like the shoreline in Maine and Nova Scotia will take a direct hit as the storm will bring winds, beach erosion and rough surf over the weekend. The category one hurricane will also sprint towards eastern Massachusetts as Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket island are going to experience heavy rain, high winds and it is highly recommended swimmers and boaters avoid heading towards The Atlantic Ocean due to the dangerous weather conditions that will invade the area by Saturday morning.

Here is the latest information, courtesy of AccuWeather meteorologist, Bernie Rayno:

Coastal flooding or storm surge will spread northwestward into eastern New England and the Canadian Maritimes as Lee plans to invade portions of the United States and our friends north of border. Power outages and tree damage are likely. Some roads will become blocked by high water, trees and other dangerous debris and washouts.

(Map of affected areas from Hurricane Lee, courtesy of AccuWeather)

Tropical storm watches have been issued on Cape Cod and a hurricane watch is in effect for the area of Nova Scotia, west of Halifax as the storm is targeting that vicinity to make landfall by Saturday morning. Along the bays, a storm surge of 3-6 feet is anticipated as residents need to take proper precautions in staying safe. Here is the impending track, courtesy of our friends at AccuWeather.

(Hurricane map courtesy of www.accuweather.com)

On the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, AccuWeather reports a drop to Category 1 hurricane intensity with winds of 74-95 miles per hour is likely during this time as Lee will weaken once it makes landfall. High tides are scheduled to take effect during the midnight hours on Saturday morning and during noon time in the afternoon which will affect Boston Harbor, Scituate and Provincetown in the Bay State. Portsmouth in neighboring New Hampshire will also se some activity due to Lee's landfall.

As Lee makes landfall, the symmetrical shape of the rain zone changes and shifts to the north and west of the storm's center. This anticipated change is common as tropical storms and hurricanes transition to rainstorms. But there could be some catastrophic results after it is all said and done:

The affected areas will experience a rough time until they are in the clear by Saturday evening.as wind gusts can reach between 60 and 80 mph extending from central and coastal Maine eastward through much of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island to much of the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Gusts between 80 and 90 mph with up to 100 mph winds are most likely to hit the southern coast of Nova Scotia.

BOTTOM LINE: For those affected, stay safe and batten down the hatches as this system will be heading to the targeted areas with a vengeance.

(Some information obtained in this article, courtesy of www.accuweather.com)