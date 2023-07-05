The Best Massachusetts Swimming Holes Await You To COOL OFF!

Are you looking for some fantastic places to cool off in the summer? Locally, you can check out south county's Bash Bish Falls, Lanesborough's Pontoosuc Lake or head west to Lake Taghkanic in New York's Columbia county. According to the web site, www.a-z-animals.com there are three locations in the central part of Massachusetts that bring people together from the beautiful Berkshires to Boston and the drive to get there takes about 90 minutes to 2 hours, depending on your situated location.

Here are some suggestions on the perfect day trip with family and friends:

Our first stop; Puffer’s Pond which has played a crucial role in defining North Amherst as a beloved natural resource. It is the area's largest piece of open water and a popular statewide destination for swimming, canoeing, picnicking, birdwatching, fishing, and other outdoor activities.

Puffer’s Pond, measures around 11 acres in size and is about 3 miles north of the town center, has an average depth of five feet and a maximum depth of over 20 feet and is beloved by Amherst locals, students, visitors, and tourists. The nearby towns might eventually become ecologically dependent on this pristine body of water.

You can also head north to one of Greenfield’s town parks that sees the most traffic. Check out The Green River Swimming Area which borders Murphy Park and Nims Tree Farm and is conveniently situated to the west of Greenfield’s downtown. The broad grassy space and large shade trees on the property adds to its true distinctiveness.

Riverside's Community Path connects it to the core of Franklin county's largest city as the area is also comprised of an in-stream swimming pool with a children’s play area, sports courts, snack stands, and picnic spots. The localized atmosphere also offers numerous recreational activities for all ages.

(Photo image of Great Barrington's Benedict Pond, courtesy of Joseph Lagalla)

Tri-state region residents need to look no further as Benedict Pond in Great Barrington remains a popular destination during these hot and humid summer months which is located at a surface elevation of 1,580 feet. It feeds Stony Brook, a Housatonic River tributary and is known for it's secluded location. Make sure you take the necessary safety precautions before diving in.

There are campers in the Bear town State Forest region as the vistas and accessibility to secluded areas of the Berkshire woodlands are breathtaking. Hiking routes, restrooms and changing areas are all kept up properly. Parking costs money during the busy season, but visitors think it’s worth it as this 3rd best rated watering hole definitely has a great option for those looking for a little privacy or a less crowded swimming area! So what are you waiting for: "Dive In" and take a respite from this oppressive summer weather.

BOTTOM LINE: Take that refreshing dip. As for yours truly, I'll remain in the air conditioning where it ALWAYS is NICE & COOL!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.a-z-animals.com)