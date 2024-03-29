This Weekend, MA Residents Can Get Into “The Madness”

Massachusetts residents: Even though The BEST in women's college basketball will be showcased this weekend at The MVP Arena (formerly The Times Union Center) in Albany, New York, the Sweet 16 competitions feature some of the finest teams in the league and here is your chance to experience a terrific line-up of women's college hoops.

Note the marque has changed since the arena received it's current moniker. Notre Dame and Oregon State will be showcased on Friday afternoon, but the first match-up features undefeated South Carolina looks to continue its run as they take on Indiana, which has been voted as the top seed.

Tonight's match ups feature second ranked Stanford against # 3 North Carolina State and top seeded Texas will mix it up against Gonzaga. The marquee game is scheduled for Saturday afternoon as Iowa State will take on Colorado. there is no doubt that fans will flock to see Caitlin Clark in New York State's capital city. She is the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer and is regarded as one of the greatest players in women's college basketball history.

Here are some highlights from Clark's last home game at Iowa State and you'll see how good she is while in action. You haven't seen the last of her just yet!

(Video clip of Caitlin Clark courtesy of the NCAA and www.youtube.com)

(Photo image of Caitlin Clark courtesy of The Wall Street Journal's web site, www.wsj.com)

The 22 year old senior guard has a good opportunity to continue her career in the WNBA as she will let our immediate listening area watch her breath taking performances on the hardwood. The next marquee contest pits UCLA against LSU. Check your TV listings for approximate air times as the venue has been sold out as Clark's appearance played a role in getting a packed house to watch her perform.

Two more games are scheduled for Sunday at 1 pm and Monday with a 7 pm tip-off pending the winners of Friday and Saturday's match-ups.

BOTTOM LINE: An exciting post-season round of games is being held west of The Bay State as you can experience every minute of college basketball at it's BEST!

