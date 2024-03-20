Massachusetts recently had a sample of mild weather and people really enjoyed it as many folks were outside walking, jogging, and working in their yards. With spring here it's only a matter of time before it warms up again. Anyone who lives or has visited Massachusetts knows that the Bay State offers plenty of outdoor attractions and activities. If you enjoy biking, hiking, swimming, fishing, camping, boating, and more, Massachusetts is a perfect state for all of those activities.

Massachusetts Outdoor Enthusiasts Need to Protect Themselves When Enjoying Nature

While there is little doubt that many people will be enjoying all that Massachusetts has to offer this spring and summer be it a hike up Mount Greylock in the Berkshires, fishing at the Quabbin Reservoir in Belchertown, or taking advantage of some prime photo opportunities at the Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls, one thing that outdoor enthusiasts should remember is to protect themselves from ticks.

Ticks seem to be everywhere in Massachusetts, particularly during the spring, summer, and early fall months. Even if you are outside mowing your lawn you want to protect yourself from ticks. Wearing long pants tucked into your socks, keeping your skin covered, and using repellant with DEET can make a world of difference. It's also recommended that you check and inspect your body after being outdoors for a significant amount of time. While you're at, have someone in your household inspect your back and the back of your legs to confirm there are no ticks on your body.

Ticks Can Spread More Than Just Lyme Disease

Ticks can cause many illnesses, more than just the well-known Lyme disease illness that many of us are aware of. You can take a look at a list of 11 Tick-Borne Illnesses below. After viewing this list you'll definitely want to keep your skin covered during your outdoor adventures.

