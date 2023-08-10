How Much Does it Cost to Build a Tiny House in Massachusetts?

Tiny houses seem to be all the rage these days. Anytime I go online to surf the news, I regularly see stories about how young folks are living in tiny homes and as such have no or a very low mortgage. These folks are keeping expenses low which makes sense in an era where the cost of living is so expensive. In addition, some folks opt for a tiny home because they want the opportunity to travel more or have a simpler and less stressful lifestyle. I can't blame them for that. There is a whole tiny home community out there and folks who partake in this community appear to be very happy.

How Much Does a Tiny House Cost in Massachusetts and Are Tiny Houses Legal in the Baystate?

If living in a tiny home is your thing you may be considering building one. If you are looking to build in Massachusetts it should be known that according to a 2023 article by Homelight.com the average cost to build a tiny house in the Baystate costs between $30,000 and $60,000 to build. The Tiny Life lists tiny house costs in Massachusetts to be between $30,000 and $100,000. The website also states that tiny houses are legal in Massachusetts and some tiny house-friendly cities include Northampton, Auburn, and Pembroke. You can view a list of tiny houses for sale in Massachusetts by going here.

If traveling, saving money, or having a simpler lifestyle is your thing, a tiny home may just be for you. Let's explore some beautiful tiny homes and tiny home communities in the video below.

