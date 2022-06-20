Today is the Last Day of Spring…Summer Arrives Tomorrow
The event known as the summer solstice will take place tomorrow morning at exactly 5:14. The summer solstice is the day when the Earth’s axis tilts closer to the sun than any other day of the year, beginning the official start of summer. Those of us in the Northern Hemisphere will experience the longest daylight of the year tomorrow while those in the Southern Hemisphere will experience the longest night of the year.
The official start of summer will still bring spring-like temperatures to start this week with those summer temps in the 80s expected by week's end. Showers and the threat of showers will arrive tomorrow and last through most of the week.
Here’s the latest National Weather Service long-range forecast.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday
Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.