Tummy Issues? Careful–Multiple Laxatives Being Recalled

Now, this will probably sound like a joke, Berkshire County, but trust me, it's not. And as anyone who suffers from constipation will tell you, it's definitely nothing to joke about. This is why, if you're currently taking magnesium citrate to relieve constipation, you need to know about this nationwide recall.

According to a media outreach from the good folks at the Food and Drug Administration, Vi-Jon, LLC has issued a voluntary recall on all lots of all flavors of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution within expiry to the consumer level.

This voluntary recall includes all lots of Cherry Flavor, Grape Flavor, and Lemon Flavor of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution, 10 FL OZ (296 mL) within expiry. And please be aware that these products come under several different brand names including Best Choice, Care One, CVS, Equate, Family Wellness, Good Sense, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and more.

Vi-Jon, LLC initiated the recall after the presence of Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens was identified through microbial testing. According to the media alert from the FDA:

Immunocompromised patients, who consume this product, may be at increased risk for invasive infections caused by Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens that could lead to serious, life-threatening adverse health consequences.

At this point, Vi-Jon, LLC is aware of at least 3 reports of serious adverse reactions that are possibly related to this recall. These reports are currently under investigation by Vi-Jon, LLC.

Because of the wide variety of products and brands under the recall, you should definitely check out the full list on the FDA's website to make doubly sure that whatever brand you're using is not part of the recall. Just click here for more information.

