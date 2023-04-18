Two Alarm Fire Heavily Damages Pittsfield Home

Two Alarm Fire Heavily Damages Pittsfield Home

PFD Facebook Page

The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to 107 Brown Street for a reported structure around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday with possible entrapment.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from the front of the home.

PFD Facebook Page
loading...
PFD Facebook Page
loading...

I was able to catch up with Chief Tom Sammons on-air Tuesday morning about what happened.

"The fire is under investigation right now, it came in at two in the morning. We had a full response to a reported structure fire. It came in initially as people trapped, so that's going through everybody's mind on the way there. The single occupant of the building got out safely. 

They had an aggressive interior attack, transitional attack, actually, there was a lot of fire outside. They put the fire out. It was on the exterior portion of the building and then moved in. They had the fire under control in about 40 minutes." -Chief Tom Sammons, PFD.

PFD Facebook Page
loading...
PFD Facebook Page
loading...

There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries and this fire remains under investigation.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?

How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.
Filed Under: Brown Street, fire, Pittsfield
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM