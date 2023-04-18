Two Alarm Fire Heavily Damages Pittsfield Home

The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to 107 Brown Street for a reported structure around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday with possible entrapment.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from the front of the home.

PFD Facebook Page PFD Facebook Page loading...

PFD Facebook Page PFD Facebook Page loading...

I was able to catch up with Chief Tom Sammons on-air Tuesday morning about what happened.

"The fire is under investigation right now, it came in at two in the morning. We had a full response to a reported structure fire. It came in initially as people trapped, so that's going through everybody's mind on the way there. The single occupant of the building got out safely.

They had an aggressive interior attack, transitional attack, actually, there was a lot of fire outside. They put the fire out. It was on the exterior portion of the building and then moved in. They had the fire under control in about 40 minutes." -Chief Tom Sammons, PFD.

PFD Facebook Page PFD Facebook Page loading...

PFD Facebook Page PFD Facebook Page loading...

There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries and this fire remains under investigation.