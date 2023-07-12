A Berkshires Staple Is Closed Due To A Structure Fire

You will have to find an alternative to take care of your grocery shopping needs as a familiar and popular location remains closed until further notice. On Tuesday night, members of The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at Harry's Supermarket, located at 290 Wahconah Street. Upon arrival, firefighters battled heavy dark smoke pushing through the store's openings with a high amount of velocity.

Harry's Supermarket is a fixture in the Pittsfield area as they have been in business since 1914 and remained at the same location since it's grand opening. Engine companies entered the building and were met with high heat conditions and fire was showing inside the Charlie-Delta corner of the supermarket where the deli counter is situated.

Pittsfield Fire Department members worked for almost an hour to control and extinguish the fire, ventilate the smoke and prevent flames from extending the building. The fire was brought under control by 7:30 pm. The business closed at 6 pm. 25 minutes later, the unexpected occurred, but the good thing is that no injuries or fatalities were reported. One Pittsfield Fire Department member was transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield with heat exhaustion. He was treated, released and will make a full recovery.

The market has sustained a massive amount of fire, smoke and water damage at the building's rear. There are no plans to raze the affected are since the location is sound

Members of the Lanesborough, Dalton, Lenox and Hinsdale Fire Departments also responded to the scene with air trucks and assisted in firefighter rehabilitation.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of a press release sent by The Pittsfield Fire Department)

(Featured image photo courtesy of I-Berkshires)