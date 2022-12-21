Ahhh, local restaurants, there's a fair amount of them. And, depending on the food served, everyone has their favorite, or "go-to". Favorite Italian restaurant...favorite seafood establishment...fave Mexican food...fave chain restaurant...fave watering hole...favorite breakfast eaterie, you get the idea.

Get our free mobile app

It's a truly special thing though when some of our local restaurants get high marks or favorable recommendations because the food is just so fantastically good! Recently, Open Table, the awesome restaurant reservation service, compiled a list of the top dining locations in Western Massachusetts.

Every month, Open Table analyzes online reviews to shine a spotlight on the most popular restaurants in any given area. Well, I'm happy to say that two of the best places to eat in Western Massachusetts are right here in Berkshire County, while a third restaurant has ties to Berkshire County(BTW, that restaurant was #1)!

The first Berkshire County restaurant to make Open Table's Top 10 landed at #10! Located in Williamstown, this eaterie is the signature restaurant of the Williams Inn:

Image Courtesy Facebook Image Courtesy Facebook loading...

That's right, the tenth best place to eat in Western Massachusetts is the Barn Kitchen & Bar. Beautiful rustic exterior. Beautiful warm, cozy interior. Fully stocked bar with a great selection on tap:

Image Courtesy Facebook Image Courtesy Facebook loading...

Plus, did I mention, an awesome food selection? Sure it's a limited menu, but a great menu nonetheless!

Image Courtesy Facebook Image Courtesy Facebook loading...

Image Courtesy Facebook Image Courtesy Facebook loading...

And when the weather is permitting, great outdoor seating, too!

Ryan Bent/Facebook Ryan Bent/Facebook loading...

Big props to the Barn Kitchen & Bar for making #10 on Open Table's Top 10 List! Making the list at a whopping #3 is a magnificent dining establishment that I actually did another post on just a few weeks ago(check it out here) because this restaurant also made Open Table's list in November! The restaurant in question:

Courtesy of Facebook Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Mezze Bistro + Bar, also located in Williamstown is the 3rd best place to eat in Western Massachusetts according to Open Table. And, as with the Barn Kitchen & Bar, a beautiful exterior and interior:

Courtesy of Facebook Courtesy of Facebook loading...

And, of course, some amazing food from a limited(but very delicious) menu:

Courtesy of Facebook Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Courtesy of Facebook Courtesy of Facebook loading...

High praise for Mezze Bistro + Bar for making Open Table's Top 10 for consecutive months! And finally, the restaurant that made #1 on Open Table's Top 10 Best Places To Eat In Western Massachusetts is the Old Inn On The Green in New Marlborough.

One of the great things about the Old Inn On The Green is that it has ties to the Berkshires. Oh yes, indeed. Chef and co-owner Peter Platt was executive chef at Wheatleigh in Lenox for 14 years! Nice job, Peter.

Kudos to all the restaurants who made the list, but special praise for our local dining spots. For the complete Top 10, visit Open Table's website here. That way you'll be prepared for when you take that next road trip!

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years.