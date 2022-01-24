Two House Fires In Pittsfield Saturday Initially Ruled Accidental

Firefighters in Pittsfield were able to quickly control two house fires within 30-minutes of each other on Saturday evening. Both fires have been initially ruled accidental.

Beacon Avenue fire had to do with the thawing of pipes...

The first fire was at a single-family home at 38 Beacon Avenue called in around 8 pm. Firefighters responded to 38 Beacon Avenue to check on a previous fire. When firefighters arrived, they were led to the basement of the house by the homeowner. They found smoldering wood joists, which were the result of someone at the address attempting to thaw frozen pipes earlier in the day.

When it was determined that the fire had traveled up the interior wall into the attic of the home, initial responders called in a full complement of engines, command vehicles, and a ladder truck.

According to Pittsfield Deputy Fire Chief Ronald Clement, Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in around 45 minutes. The structure itself sustained fire, smoke, and water damage. The house was however habitable and the homeowner remained on the scene. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

38 Beacon Street, scene of house fire Saturday 38 Beacon Street, scene of a house fire Saturday loading...

Get our free mobile app

Harold Street fire was due to an unattended pot on a hot stove...

The second fire was called in around 8:30 pm at 16 Harold Street, a two-story wood-frame house. Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure's first floor. Mutual aid had to be called in from the Dalton and Lenox Fire Departments, as all other Pittsfield apparatus were already battling the earlier fire on Beacon Avenue.

According to Deputy Chief Clement, it took fire crews roughly 20 minutes to get the kitchen fire under control, but the fire had spread up an interior wall and into the attic of the home. The house suffered fire, water, and smoke damage, and the homes two occupants were able to find alternative housing for the night. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

16 Harold Street, scene of Kitchen Fire Saturday. 16 Harold Street, scene of kitchen fire Saturday. loading...

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist