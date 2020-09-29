Two Teens Missing From The Pittsfield Area
The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 17 year old Anyely Molina who has been reported missing. Anyely has been described as a white female, approximately 5'4" and 100 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.
She has a tattoo under one eye and pierced ears. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and jeans.
Photo below:
The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 14 year old Robert Grampus who has been reported missing. Robert has been described as a black male, approximately 5'5" and 120 lbs. with black hair.
He was last seen wearing a red tank top, blue jeans, and carrying a gray/black backpack. If you have any information on Robert's whereabouts, please contact the PPD at 413-448-9700. Photo below:
