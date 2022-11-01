Police Are Searching For Missing 60-Year-Old Pittsfield Man

Berkshire County friends and neighbors, once again the Pittsfield Police Department is asking for our help in locating a local man who has gone missing.

According to a social media statement on their Facebook page, Pittsfield Police are currently searching for Gino Gennari, 60, who has been reported missing and they're asking for our help.

Gennari is described as a white male with brown eyes and black hair. He's approximately 5'7'' and weighs around 190 lbs. Pittsfield Police also add that he may be driving a 2009 blue Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

Obviously, this is a matter of great importance. Police are requesting that if you've seen Gino or have any information whatsoever regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700. The police and Gino's family thank you for your cooperation in this matter.

