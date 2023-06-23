Massachusetts Men! Doing THIS Just Once A Day Increases This Risk

Here's some news that some men can certainly appreciate and it involves something that many of us do on a daily basis. According to results from a recent study, this particular thing that we do can be linked to a topic that is sensitive to men.

YahooNews reports that the journal Nutrients published the results of an interesting study on the first day of 2023 regarding a link between hair loss in men and drinking just one soda or other sugary beverage per day.

WOW, huh? The study was conducted by researchers from Tsinghua University in China who collected data from almost 2,000 men between the ages of 18 and 45 years old.

The participants of the study completed different surveys between January and April of last year. The surveys covered a variety of topics including diet, hair loss, and lifestyle. The research team then utilized certain quality control questions to exclude the study respondents who had health issues which brought the final group number to slightly higher than 1,025.

Now, here's the important part. The part you've been waiting for. According to an analysis of the data, men who said they drank one sugary beverage a day(whether it be soda, sweetened caffeinated beverages, or energy drinks) were almost 30% more likely to experience hair loss than those who had no sugary beverages.

The researchers seem to think that the effects of high sugar intake on the body could be the reason. Men who reported that they drank sugary beverages more than once a day were at an even higher risk for male pattern hair loss--42%!

Bottom line? Sugary drinks could lead to higher blood sugar levels which have been found to give rise to hair loss and potential baldness. You can read the study for yourself by visiting Yahoo's website here.

In the meantime, be careful what you reach for to quench your thirst after that high-intensity workout!

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.